SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,723 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

SKM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SKM opened at $20.79 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

