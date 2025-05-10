SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Stock Price Up 39.1% – Time to Buy?

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 39.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.