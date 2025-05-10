SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Stock Price Up 39.1% – Time to Buy?

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 39.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.