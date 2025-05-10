Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sonos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after buying an additional 351,057 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,025,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 119,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,671,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $10.43 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONO

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.