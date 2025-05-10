SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $105.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

