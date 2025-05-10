SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 445,593 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen cut SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,593,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,398.56. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,766 shares of company stock valued at $24,402,956. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.77.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.