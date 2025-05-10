SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

SSRM stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

