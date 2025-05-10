Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on May 10th, 2025

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 54,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 47,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Standard Bank Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Standard Bank Group



Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

