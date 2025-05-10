Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Position Lessened by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 781.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Stepan by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $53.79 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

