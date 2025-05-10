Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,143 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $884.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

