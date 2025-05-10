Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 27,229 First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,468,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

