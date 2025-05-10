Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 227.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Camtek were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Camtek Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

