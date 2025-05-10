Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 503,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,068,000.

Shares of RWK opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

