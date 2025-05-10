Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

OVV stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

