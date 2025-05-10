Stifel Financial Corp Buys 185 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in DaVita by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Stock Down 0.0 %

DVA stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

