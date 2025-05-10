Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,642 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $894.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.