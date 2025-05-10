Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,799 Shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Evans Bancorp worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 68,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15. Evans Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.