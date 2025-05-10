Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Dropbox by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,048.72. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock worth $303,520. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.46 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

