Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,494.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

