Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRMA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $606.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

