Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RPG opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.