Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 480.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 320,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,040,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,309,377.99. The trade was a 2.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,350,347 shares of company stock worth $16,137,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $786.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. Zymeworks’s revenue was up 170.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zymeworks

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.