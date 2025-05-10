Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

