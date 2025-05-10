Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 140,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
