Stifel Financial Corp Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

