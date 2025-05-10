Stifel Financial Corp Has $850,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5,372.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.