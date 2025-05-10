Stifel Financial Corp Has $862,000 Position in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Alumis worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alumis during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alumis during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alumis by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Alumis

In other Alumis news, Director Alan Colowick acquired 16,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $112,244.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $112,244.88. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 160,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $748,927.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,586,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,299.96. This trade represents a 4.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 397,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,895.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Alumis Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $5.03 on Friday. Alumis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Recommended Stories

