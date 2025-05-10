Stifel Financial Corp Has $895,000 Stock Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $56.59 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $226.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.72.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

