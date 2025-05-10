Stifel Financial Corp Has $904,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

