Stifel Financial Corp Has $922,000 Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Grifols were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

