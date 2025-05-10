Stifel Financial Corp Has $929,000 Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,594 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $53,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qiagen by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

QGEN opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

