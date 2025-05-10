Stifel Financial Corp Has $933,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $6.71 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $746.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

