Stifel Financial Corp Has $977,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after buying an additional 601,348 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,782,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Five9 by 1,219.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $11,671,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Five9 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

