Stifel Financial Corp Has $986,000 Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETD stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $663.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,800 in the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

