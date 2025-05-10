Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.00 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $837.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.68.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $862.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.09 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAPL

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

(Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.