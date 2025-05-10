Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TIM were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $17.16 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $17.50 price target on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

