Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,899 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

