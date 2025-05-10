Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,242 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHG opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

