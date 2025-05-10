Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 17,090 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 168.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.49 on Friday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.31.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

