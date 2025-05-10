Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

