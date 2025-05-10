Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,647 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 94,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.18 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

