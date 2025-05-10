Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 206,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.8 %

WSC stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

