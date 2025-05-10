Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,082 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.76.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

