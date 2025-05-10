Stifel Financial Corp Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VFMF opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

