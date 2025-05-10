Stifel Financial Corp Sells 584 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,182.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals
In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter.
United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
