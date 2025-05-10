Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,906 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $4.32 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

