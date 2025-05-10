Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.