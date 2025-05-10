Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Price

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.25 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,611. This represents a 16.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 97,642 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.