SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $722.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.