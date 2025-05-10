Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

