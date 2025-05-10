Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 30,187 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 290.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROUS. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after buying an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

Shares of ROUS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $439.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

